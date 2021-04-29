Randhir Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive

Kapoor has been admitted to Kolilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Credit: Twitter/@Filmwindow1

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. 

The Bollywood actor has been admitted to Kolilaben Hospital in Mumbai, according to reports.

The 74-year-old is the latest in a chain of Indian film actors who have been testing positive for the virus that has shaken India in a new wave.

"Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday (28 April) for Covid treatment. His condition remains stable", said Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and executive director of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

