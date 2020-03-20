Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as RS member amid protest

Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member; protesting Opposition MPs stage walkout

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Mar 20 2020, 07:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 07:51 ist

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday amid unprecedented sloganeering and walk out by Opposition MPs who were objecting to his appointment.

