Rape accused BSP MP's properties attached

Police on Friday attached the properties of rape-accused BSP MP Atul Rai, who has been absconding since the case was registered against him.

According to sources here, one of the houses of Rai was attached by the police in Varanasi town. Some more of his properties could be attached in the next few days if he did not surrender, sources said.

A former classmate of Rai had lodged a complaint with the police last month that Rai raped her in his flat in Varanasi and had also made a video. The victim has also alleged that Rai has threatened her of dire consequences if she does not withdraw her complaint.

A few days ago, a local court in Varanasi had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the MP.

Rai went missing after the Allahabad High court and later the supreme court rejected his anticipatory bail applications. There were reports that he might surrender in Delhi but he failed to turn up.

Police have formed special teams to trace the absconding MP and has since been conducting raids.

Rai has refuted the charges and claims that the victim tried to "blackmail" him.

Rai's brother Pawan Rai has also defended him. BSP supremo Mayawati has termed the allegations as a "conspiracy" hatched by the BJP.

Though the BSP leader could not campaign in his Lok Sabha constituency of Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, he managed to win the polls by over 1.22 lakh votes defeating his nearest rival from the BJP.