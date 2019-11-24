Rape accused Chinmayanand sent 100s of texts to victim

Rape accused former union minister and ex-BJP MP Chinmayanada had sent hundreds of text messages to the victim, who was pursuing master's in law from an institute in Uttar Pradesh's Shahajahanpur town, about 175 kilometers from here, of which the former was the director.

Chinmayanand was currently in jail after being arrested on charges of ‘’sexually exploiting’’ the law student. Three others, including a ''friend'' of the victim, were also arrested on charges of trying to extort money from the seer by threatening to make his 'sex videos' public.

According to the police sources, the seer had also made numerous calls to the victim. Sources said that within a span of a few months, the seer and the victim exchanged hundreds of messages and spoke numerous times.

Though Chinmayanand had ''deleted the messages and call records after the victim left the hostel, the special investigation team (SIT), which probed the case, had managed to retrieve them with the help of the experts, sources said.

Sources said that the victim was provided with a two-wheeler by the seer. Her fee was also paid by the Institution and she was accommodated in the hostel meant for housing only OBC category students.

Sources said that the victim was given admission in the course on the direction of Chinmayananda.

The law student, who had posted a video on the social media alleging her ‘’sexual exploitation’’ by the seer, later gave over 40 videos to the police to substantiate her charges against Chinmayanand.

Though Chinmayanand was arrested last month by the SIT, he was not charged with rape and instead charged with ''sexual exploitation'' misusing his authority, which carried lighter punishment.

The SIT also arrested the victim and her three friends on charges of trying to blackmail the seer by threatening him to make the ''sex videos'' public.