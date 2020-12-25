Rape accused lineman dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Bundi

A 42-year-old rape accused, who was posted as a lineman in Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) in Bundi district, died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance outside his home on Friday, police said.

Hemraj Meena, a resident of Laxmi Vihar on Bundi railway station road in Devpura, was found lying unconscious a few metres away from his house on Friday morning, said Circle Inspector at Bundi Sadar police station Satyanarayan Malav.

On noticing him lying on the road, neighbours informed the family members following which he was rushed to Bundi district hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, he added.

According to family members, Meena had left home around 5 am for defecating in the open, he said.

Meena was posted as a lineman in JVVNL in Bundi and was booked for rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code in Bundi Mahila police station earlier this month, the police official further said.

The woman, a resident of Bundi city, approached Mahila police station and lodged a case of rape against Meena. However, the investigation into the matter is underway and the accused was not interrogated yet, SHO at Mahila police station, Bundi, Anjana Nogia said.

It is suspected that the woman was in a relationship with the deceased man.

The reason behind the extreme step is not yet clear as no suicide note was recovered from his possession, CI Malav added.

The police handed over the body to family members after a post-mortem later in the day and lodged a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC.

A probe to ascertain the actual reason behind the death is underway, the circle inspector said.