Rape case:Goa cops get transit remand of swimming coach

A court in Delhi on Saturday granted Goa police the transit custody of swimming coach Surajit Ganguly, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl training with him, till September 10, police said.

Ganguly, who was on the run since the case was registered, was arrested from Kashmiri Gate area in New Delhi on Friday.

"The accused was produced before Tis Hajari court in New Delhi which remanded him in a three-day transit remand of Goa police this noon," deputy superintendent of police, Gajanan Prabhudesai, told PTI.

He said Ganguly would be flown to Goa and produced before a children's court later in the day.

Ganguly was employed with the Goa Swimming Association when the alleged incident took place in Mapusa.

Father of the girl had approached Rishra police station in Hooghly district of West Bengal against Ganguly, a senior police officer had said.

He said the police had obtained a complaint from West Bengal police via e-mail and registered an FIR.

Ganguly has been booked under section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Goa Children's Act.