Rapid RT-PCR test to cost Rs 1,975 at Mumbai airport

Rapid RT-PCR test to cost Rs 1,975 at Mumbai airport

The Centre has made it mandatory for international passengers arriving in India to pre-book their RT-PCR test

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 15 2021, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 19:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said on Wednesday that a rapid RT-PCR test at CSMIA will cost Rs 1,975.

According to a CSMIA spokesperson, the move is in line with the latest directive issued by the Maharashtra government.

"The standard RT-PCR test will continue to cost Rs 500. CSMIA will continue to provide comprehensive testing infrastructure for the convenience and ease of our passengers. CSMIA follows all mandatory Covid-19 protocols and is committed to passenger health, safety and well-being," the spokesperson said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The Centre has made it mandatory for international passengers arriving in India to pre-book their RT-PCR test. International passengers arriving at six major Indian airports would be required to pre-book their tests.

As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation, to stabilise the system and to ensure that the passengers do not face any problem in pre-booking, the new rule will be implemented in six Metro cities in the first phase, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

RT-PCR tests
RT-PCR test
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

BMTC slashes AC bus fares, pass prices in Bengaluru

BMTC slashes AC bus fares, pass prices in Bengaluru

Toolbar to Play Movies: 24 things Google killed in 2021

Toolbar to Play Movies: 24 things Google killed in 2021

Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel

Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

 