Rapper Honey Singh approaches police over death threats from Goldy Brar

Honey Singh approaches cops over threat from Goldy Brar

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 21 2023, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 20:18 ist
Yo Yo Honey Singh. Credit: Facebook/YOYOhoneysingh

Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police after he allegedly received death threats from gangster Goldy Brar.

The singer also met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday and sought security. It was learnt that the rapper had received threats over phone calls and voice notes.

"I have received phone calls from persons claiming to be Goldy Brar and his gang members. The calls were also received by my staff. I have requested Commissioner Saab to provide me security and investigate the matter," Singh told reporters.

"All the evidence and records regarding the calls and threats have been submitted to the police," he said.

Punjab-origin Satinderjit Singh Brar, nicknamed as Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind in the killing of famed singer Sidhu Moosewala and an affiliate of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, has been listed among Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives in the country.

Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for murder, Brar's name figured in the 'Bolo (Be On the Lookout) Programme'. However, there is no reward on Brar.

He reached Canada on a student visa in 2017.

