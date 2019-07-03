Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in dock over song lyrics

Rapper Honey Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, is again courting controversy over his new song ‘Makhna’ for its allegedly vulgar lyrics.

His new song has lyrics like ‘Mein hoon womaniser’ (I am a womaniser) and ‘Silicon wali ladkiyon..' (Silicon girls) which have invited criticism. Honey Singh had earlier courted controversy with his song lyrics ‘Mein hoon balatkari’.

The Punjab State Women Commission has written to the Punjab DGP, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) recommending action against the singer of Punjabi origin. Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati said an official will be meeting them on Thursday in this regard.

The communique by the commission said, “A legal action and an inquiry is required to be initiated by the police on the song readied by T-series chairman Bhushan Kumar and singers Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar for using vulgar words against women”.

The song is viral on social media. Gulati alleged that its video was also objectionable. The Commission has asked the police to register an FIR against the singer and the company owner. The commission has sought an immediate ban on the song.