Rare even in most undemocratic countries: BMS on labour law freeze

Describing the "total withdrawal" of labour laws in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and other states as "unheard in history and rare even in most undemocratic countries", the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has called a nationwide protest moves on May 20 against moves like increasing working hours.

The decision was taken at a meeting of BMS national office bearers through video conference on Wednesday when the trade union leaders said only Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh alone showed the courtesy of meeting them even as they have already written to Chief Ministers of other states.

In the meeting, the BMS has chalked out a three-pronged agitation programme for the next fortnight, starting with writing letters to district authorities between May 16 and 18 on local issues like payment of wages, job loss, relief measures for unregistered workers and opposing an increase in working hours from eight hours to 12 hours.

This will be followed by nationwide protests with the BMS planning to organise demonstrations at Taluk and district headquarters by maintaining social distancing. On May 30 and 31, they will also organise conventions of workers at various places.

In a statement, the BMS said the national office bearers' meeting "condemned the total withdrawal of labour laws" in UP, MP and Gujarat. "States like Rajasthan, as well as the increase in working hours by Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha. The working hours have been increased from 8 to 12 hours. It is learnt that many other states are readying to follow the trend. This is unheard in history and is rare even in most undemocratic countries," it said.

It said the migrant workers' issues have aggravated mainly because there is a gross violation of laws related to migrant workers in most states and they were "pushed to the wall" with "no other way out except going for agitation".

"Hence, the BMS has decided nationwide agitation in solidarity with the fight against the anti-worker ordinances in UP, MP, Gujarat as well as increase of working hours in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha," it said.