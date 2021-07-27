Rashtrapati Bhavan wants fully-vaccinated Mamata to undergo Covid test before meeting President

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that although she had been inoculated with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccines, the Rashtrapati Bhavan had asked her to undergo an RT PCR test to rule out the SARS-CoV-19 infection before meeting President Ram Nath Kovind.

Banerjee, who is currently on a tour to New Delhi, sought and got an appointment from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet Kovind on Thursday.

“I got the appointment to meet the President, but they are asking me to take an RT PCR (Real-Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test although I got inoculated with two doses of vaccines,” the Trinamool Congress supremo told journalists on Tuesday. “This is a bit of a problem for me. Where should I go for the RT PCR test? I am an outsider in Delhi.”

She said that the Rashtrapati Bhavan should ask for either a negative RT PCR test report or vaccination certificates to allow people to meet the President, instead of insisting on both.

Banerjee said that if the Rashtrapati Bhavan keeps insisting on the RT PCR test, she would rather leave New Delhi and return to Kolkata without meeting Kovind, as she also wanted the President to stay safe and healthy.