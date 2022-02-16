Ratan Tata conferred Assam's highest civilian award

Ratan Tata conferred Assam's highest civilian award

The award was to be given to Tata at a ceremony on January 24 but he could not attend it due to personal reasons

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Feb 16 2022, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 22:44 ist
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confers the 'Assam Baibhav', the state's highest civilian award, to eminent industrialist and Tata Trust's Chairman Ratan Naval Tata. Credit: PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday conferred the state's highest civilian award 'Assam Baibhav' to eminent industrialist Ratan Tata at a function held in Mumbai.

The award has been conferred on Tata, who is also the chairman of Tata Trust, for his exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam, an official release said here. It carries a citation, a medal and a cash amount of Rs 5 lakh.

The award was to be given to Tata at a ceremony here on January 24 but he could not attend it due to personal reasons. Governor Jagdish Mukhi had conferred the state's two other civilian awards - 'Assam Saurav' and 'Assam Gaurav' to 18 other distinguished personalities in different fields on January 24.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ratan Tata
India News
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam

Related videos

What's Brewing

A clock could transform fundamental physics

A clock could transform fundamental physics

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

 