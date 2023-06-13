'Rate Card' versus 'Safeguard': Modi makes employment pitch, targets Opposition

Facing attacks on job and corruption fronts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took the battle to the Opposition camp, accusing them of looting people with “rate cards for jobs” that shatters the “ability, potential and dreams” of the country's youth.

Addressing a 'Rozgar Mela' after distributing appointment letters to around 70,000 people, Modi asserted that the country will decide whether the future of the youth depends on these rate cards or the "efforts" made by his government, which he claimed works to “safeguard” their interests.

He was also critical of parties, especially in southern India, which raised the political pitch on the BJP’s “imposition” of Hindi in their states, alleging that they were using protests as a weapon to divide people, while his government was attempting to make language a bridge for creating employment.

Modi claimed that "dynastic parties" are promoting “nepotism, favouritism and corruption” in different spheres of life, including in the recruitment of jobs, even as he emphasised that the “decisive government” under him is providing transparent and quicker employment opportunities.

In his speech, while Modi did not take any names, his aim was clear when he made claims about a state where there is a ‘rate card for jobs’ – the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal – and a 'Railway Minister facing a case for taking land in lieu of giving jobs' – Lalu Prasad.

“We have seen how dynastic political parties promoted nepotism, favouritism and corruption in all systems. When it came to government jobs, these parties encouraged nepotism and corruption. These dynastic parties have betrayed crores of youth,” Modi claimed. He said his government has put an end to nepotism and that transparency in employment was being followed after his government assumed power in 2014.

Alleging that there are “rate cards” and “cut money” for every single job in “one state”, Modi said these rate cards destroy their dreams and capabilities, and added that his government works hard for youth and farmers.

"We are working to safeguard your and your families’ every wish and aspiration. The country will now decide whether the future of the youth will depend on rate cards or safely prosper under the system of safeguard. These parties centred around nepotism snatch away common citizens' opportunities for advancement while we are creating new opportunities for them regularly,” the prime minister said.

Referring to the attack that the BJP is pushing Hindi at the cost of regional languages, Modi said, "We are making language a medium to give employment to people and empower them. Our government is ensuring that any language is not a barrier for someone in fulfilling their dreams. Our government's emphasis on the use of mother tongue in the recruitment process, entrance exams will ensure maximum benefit for the youth."