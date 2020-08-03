Ravi Shankar Prasad self-isolates; says he met Amit Shah on Saturday evening

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for Covid-19, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said he has gone into self isolation as he had met the former two days ago.

Shah, who was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram, was keeping fine, sources said. A team of doctors from AIIMS led by Director Randeep Guleria is also in touch with Medanta doctors regarding the treatment of the Home Minister.

The Home Minister had on Sunday evening announced through Twitter that he has tested positive for the virus and asked those who came in contact with him to go into isolation and get themselves tested.

Prasad tweeted on Monday, "Friends! I'm absolutely fine. To follow protocol I have isolated myself at home for a few days as I had met Amit Shah-ji on Saturday evening for an official meeting. I'm working from home and following a daily routine, including yoga and exercise. Also reading books and enjoying classical music."

On Sunday, Minister of State Babul Supriyo too tweeted that he is going into self-isolation since he had met Shah on Friday.

Officials on Sunday said that Cabinet Ministers who were in touch with Amit Shah and who attended Cabinet meeting earlier would undergo Covid-19 tests.