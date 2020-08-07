Ravi Shankar Prasad tests negative for Covid-19

Minister for IT and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad. Credit: PTI Photo

Minister for IT and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said he has tested negative for Covid-19.

Prasad, who is also the Law Minister, had earlier this week gone into self-isolation as per protocol, after he met Home Minister Amit Shah on August 1 evening.

In a tweet on Friday, Prasad said, "Friends! My Covid-19 test is negative. The report came today. I was in isolation for the last one week because I had attended a meeting with Amit Shah Ji a day before he was found positive".

He thanked his friends and well-wishers for their support. Prasad said he had been fine throughout, and following his daily routine, exercise and also working from home.

In another tweet, he said, "Many friends and well-wishers sent their overwhelming messages of support. I was fine throughout, following my daily routine, exercise and also working from home. My sincere gratitude and thanks to all. God bless".

Shah, on Sunday, had said he had tested positive for coronavirus and was getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

