RAW chief, IB Director's service extended by 1 year

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 27 2021, 16:47 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 16:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel and Intelligence Bureau Director Arvinda Kumar have been given a one-year extension on their services.

Their tenure was due to end on June 30. 

More to follow...

 

RAW
Intelligence Bureau

