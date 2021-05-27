RAW chief, IB Director's service extended by 1 year

RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel and Intelligence Bureau Director Arvinda Kumar have been given a one-year extension on their services.

Their tenure was due to end on June 30.

RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel and Intelligence Bureau Director Arvinda Kumar get one year extension. Their tenure was ending on June 30 @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/CJSjtLQWLQ — Shemin (@shemin_joy) May 27, 2021

More to follow...