Remain alert to signs of vulnerabilities: RBI to banks

RBI asks banks to remain vigilant to any emerging signs of vulnerabilities

Das acknowledged the improved financial and operational resilience of the banking sector

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 02 2021, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 19:51 ist
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Credit: PTI Photo

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday asked banks to remain vigilant to any emerging signs of vulnerabilities and take timely remedial measures to mitigate the risks.

In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the governor held separate meetings with the MD and CEOs of public sector banks and certain private sector banks through videoconferencing.

In his opening remarks, Das acknowledged the improved financial and operational resilience of the banking sector that imparts strength to financial stability.

He emphasised the need for banks to continue providing necessary support in the revival of economic activity, the RBI said.

"He also advised the banks to remain vigilant to any emerging signs of vulnerabilities and take timely remedial measures to mitigate the risks and maintain the stability of not only the institutions themselves but also of the overall financial system," it said.

Several other matters, including credit flows, especially to micro and small enterprises, were also discussed during the meetings.

As per the statement, discussions also took place on matters like 'outlook for stressed assets and measures for mitigation', 'pricing of risks', 'collection efficiencies' and 'engagement of banks with fin-tech entities".

Implementation of certain regulatory measures for ensuring consumer protection were also taken up in the meeting.

RBI Deputy Governors M K Jain, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar also attended the meetings.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shaktikanta Das
RBI
banks
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

COP26 deforestation pledge: More broken promises?

COP26 deforestation pledge: More broken promises?

Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all

Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all

Information combat: Inside the fight for Myanmar's soul

Information combat: Inside the fight for Myanmar's soul

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

Will SRK regain his mojo with his upcoming movies?

Will SRK regain his mojo with his upcoming movies?

Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need

Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need

You'll be missed, Puneeth

You'll be missed, Puneeth

You will pine for this jaggery for sure!

You will pine for this jaggery for sure!

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

 