RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recovers from Covid-19

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recovers from Covid-19

Das was tested Covid-19 positive on October 25

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 08 2020, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 00:42 ist
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. Credit: PTI Photo

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said he has turned coronavirus negative and will join office next week.

Das was tested Covid-19 positive on October 25.

"I have tested Covid-19 negative. Will be back in office next week. Thank you everyone for your good wishes for my early recovery," the central bank governor said in a tweet.

India's Covid-19 caseload mounted to 84,62,080 with 50,356 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 78 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 92.41 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,25,562 with 577 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Many public figures including Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have tested positive for the Covid-19 infection and have since recovered.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Reserve Bank of India
Shaktikanta Das

What's Brewing

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Book examines SC judgements on sex, sexuality, gender

Book examines SC judgements on sex, sexuality, gender

'How Nipah virus jumps from bats to humans found'

'How Nipah virus jumps from bats to humans found'

 