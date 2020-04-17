RBI measures will enhance liquidity, says PM Modi

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 17 2020, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 15:13 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the announcements made by the Reserve Bank of India will greatly enhance liquidity and improve credit supply.

"These steps would help our small businesses, MSMEs, farmers and the poor. It will also help all states by increasing WMA limits," he said on Twitter.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced new measures to maintain adequate liquidity in the system, facilitate bank credit flow and ease financial stress.

The Bank cut the reverse repo rate and announced a slew of measures including re-finance window of Rs 50,000 crore and targeted long term repo auction of a similar amount to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reserve Bank of India
Narendra Modi
RBI
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
