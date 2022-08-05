RBI MPC Meet Live: Central bank likely to raise key policy rate by at least 35 bps to check inflation
updated: Aug 05 2022, 09:06 ist
The RBI may go in for its third consecutive policy rate hike by at least 35 basis points to check high retail inflation, according to experts. Track live updates of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's address here.
Experts are of the view that the RBI would raise the benchmark rate to at least the pre-pandemic level this week and even further in later months.
The existing repo rate of 4.9 per cent is still below the pre-Covid level of 5.15 per cent. The central bank sharply reduced the benchmark rate in 2020 to tide over the crisis created by the pandemic.
With retail inflation ruling above 6 per cent for six months continuously, the RBI had raised the short-term borrowing rate (repo) twice so far this fiscal -- by 40 basis points in May and 50 basis points in June.
RBI likely to raise key policy rate by at least 35 bps to check inflation
Days after the US Fed raised the interest rate, the RBI may go in for its third consecutive policy rate hike by at least 35 basis points to check high retail inflation, experts said.
The central bank has already announced to gradually withdraw its accommodative monetary policy stance.
The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel -- the Monetary Policy Committee -- will met for three days from August 3 to deliberate on the prevailing economic situation and announce its bi-monthly review on Friday.
