RBI to launch UPI-based payment for feature phones today

RBI to launch UPI payment for feature phones today

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 08 2022, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 10:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will launch a UPI-based payment product for feature phone users at 12 noon today (March 8).

Feature phones are basic phones, which typically provide voice calling and text messaging functionalities. Some of these devices also have basic multimedia and internet options.

RBI
UPI
India News
digital payments

