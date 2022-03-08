RBI to launch UPI-based payment for feature phones today

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will launch a UPI-based payment product for feature phone users at 12 noon today (March 8).
Feature phones are basic phones, which typically provide voice calling and text messaging functionalities. Some of these devices also have basic multimedia and internet options.
Watch out for the launch of UPI for feature phones - UPI123Pay and 24*7 helpline for digital payments - DigiSaathi by RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 12 noon on March 08, 2022
YouTube: https://t.co/lb5mhivRfd#rbitoday #rbigovernor #DPAW #UPI #digisaathi @UPI_NPCI
— ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) March 8, 2022
