RBI's fiscal stimulus has no meaning: Congress

Congress on Friday claimed that the measures announced by the RBI to infuse liquidity in the banking system “have no meaning” and urged the Modi government to do more to help the poor and vulnerable sections of the society.

Maken’s comments came hours after the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a second financial stimulus to boost the economy that has been slowing down due to the nationwide shutdown to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

“The announcements made by the RBI have no meaning. Congress and people are disappointed with the announcements. The government should take more measures to mitigate the problems of the poor and the vulnerable,” he said at a press conference held via video link.

But, much of Maken’s ire was targeted at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the reported go-ahead to private schools in the national capital to charge one-month tuition fee and demanded that the state should bear a major part of the expenses on salaries of their teachers.

“It is wrong to ask private schools to take a month’s fee. How will the parents pay the fee when there is a lockdown? The Delhi government should pay 75% of expenses borne on teachers’ salaries so that these schools get relief and waive three-month fees,” Maken said, adding that 66% of Delhi’s children were enrolled in private schools.

Maken, a former Delhi Congress chief, also demanded that the Delhi government waive fixed electricity charges and water bills for all establishments facing closure due to the lockdown extended till May 3.

The Congress leader demanded that the number of coronavirus tests should be increased to remain ahead of the virus.

Maken also demanded to provide two months of ration to migrants which includes 70 kg rice and cover labourers, daily-wagers and the self-employed.

The Congress leader also demanded that the government should also bear 75% salaries of the MSME sector workers. He also wanted the government to give Rs 7,500 each to the poor and daily-wagers as well as provide PPE kits to frontline workers like sanitation workers.