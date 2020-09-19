Re-write works of ancient scholars for modern times: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday asked educationists to develop study material on 20 great scientists, saint scholars and thinkers from ancient India and their prominent works re-written for the modern times.

Kovind made the suggestion during the day-long Visitors’ Conference on the Implementation of the National Education Policy citing the example of Acharya Pingala, who propounded the concepts of ‘zero’ and ‘binaries’ much before the Common Era.

“The NEP 2020 document mentions nearly 20 great scientists, saint scholars and thinkers from ancient India. I request you all to develop study material on them and other such great ancient scholars. Their work should be re-written in modern terminology,” he said.

The President said verifiable and relevant learning from India’s rich past should be put to new applications by the education system. He said the NEP aimed to reorient the education system towards meeting the needs of the 21st century by achieving the twin objectives of inclusion and excellence.

“It sets the vision of developing an equitable and vibrant knowledge society by providing quality education to all,” the President said.

He appreciated the efforts of the Education Ministry and K Kasturirangan and his team, who drafted the policy that had been prepared after consultations with 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, more than 12,500 local bodies and about 675 districts that generated over two lakh suggestions.

The President emphasised that fundamental principles of the policy include creativity and critical thinking to encourage logical decision-making and innovation. He opined that effective implementation of the NEP 2020 is likely to restore India’s glory as a great centre of learning as during the times of Takshashila and Nalanda.

He said the NEP will also bring flexibility to the education system and allow students to take courses as per their vocational, professional or intellectual requirements.