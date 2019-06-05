Ready to extend outside support to Nitish: RJD

In a significant development, senior RJD leader and party vice-president Shivanand Tiwary extended an olive branch to the ruling JD (U) and asserted that the main Opposition party RJD would give outside support to Nitish Kumar in the Bihar Assembly if need be.

Tiwary is the fourth leader from Mahagathbandhan who, in the last 48 hours, has pledged support to the JD (U) if a situation so arises. Earlier, RJD vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had urged Nitish to return to the Grand Alliance. His sentiments were echoed by former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and RJD national spokesperson Manoj Jha.

“If the JD (U) walks out of the NDA on the issue of Article 370, the RJD would extend its support to Nitish in the House,” said Tiwary, adding that Nitish was at variance with the BJP on the issue of Article 370, Uniform Civil Code and Ram Temple.

Notably, the RJD has 80 MLAs, while the JD (U) has 72 legislators in the 243-member Assembly.

“Nitish should take a lead in uniting all those who are inimical to the BJP. After all, till recently, he was always seen as an alternative to Modi,” added the RJD leader.

Tiwary, who has worked closely with Lalu Prasad as well as Nitish, extended RJD’s support hours after the chief minister himself blasted Giriraj Singh soon after attending Eid prayers in Patna on Wednesday. “We respect all religions. Those who harp on only one religion, basically make unnecessary statements merely to remain in news,” said Nitish without naming the Union minister.

Giriraj, a day back, had taken a jibe at Nitish and Ram Vilas Paswan over holding Iftar party.

Nitish’s relationship with the BJP has already deteriorated ever since Narendra Modi offered JD (U) merely one berth in the Union Cabinet as 'symbolic representation'. But the JD (U), which won 16 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, wanted 'proportional representation'.

On Sunday, a miffed Nitish expanded his Cabinet by inducting eight JD (U) ministers but did not induct anyone from either the BJP or the LJP.