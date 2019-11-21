Ready to work very closely with new Lanka govt: MEA

India on Thursday said it was ready to work very closely with the new government in Sri Lanka and expressed hope that it will fulfill aspirations of the Tamil community living in the island country.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs underlined India's willingness to work closely with the new government.

Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday took oath as Sri Lanka's new prime minister, days after his younger brother was elected president, cementing the powerful and controversial Rajapaksa clan's grip on political power in the country.