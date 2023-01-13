Received hoax call about bomb in Delhi-Pune flight on Thursday: SpiceJet

SpiceJet has said that a call received on Thursday about a bomb in its Delhi-Pune flight was later declared a hoax.
On Thursday, a call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office about a bomb in the aircraft scheduled to operate flight SG 8938 (Delhi-Pune).
At that time, boarding of passengers for the flight had not started, an airline spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.
Following the call, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay and was thoroughly inspected by security officials.
"Nothing suspicious was found. The call was later declared as hoax," the spokesperson said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins
Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise
Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC
FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge
2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN
Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine