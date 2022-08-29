PM pays tribute to Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

Recent years have been great for sports: PM Modi on National Sports Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the National Sports Day on Monday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Aug 29 2022, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 14:00 ist
PM Modi paid tributes to hockey wizard Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, which is observed as the National Sports Day. Credit: Reuters Photo

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the National Sports Day on Monday and said the recent years have been great for sports.

He also paid tributes to hockey wizard Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, which is observed as the National Sports Day.

He tweeted, "Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India."

Narendra Modi
National Sports Day
India News
Dhyan Chand

