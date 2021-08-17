'Reckless' Rahul Gandhi forged letter to unlock Twitter account: BJP

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of pursuing “reckless” politics by revealing the identity of the family of a rape victim and “falsely” claiming to have done it with their consent.

Gandhi’s Twitter account was blocked for violation of the law that prohibits any person from revealing the identity of the family of a rape victim. Congress, in a letter to Twitter, had claimed that they had a letter of consent from the family stating they had no objection to their identity being disclosed.

The sharp attack from the BJP came after reports in a section of the media claimed that the rape victim’s family denied having given any consent letter to allow the use of their pictures by the Congress.

“If you have zero sensitivity, loads of arrogance and reckless style of politics, then you have scant regard for the rule of law,” Nadda said, referring to Gandhi.

Inaugurating the Kozhikode office of the BJP, Nadda also accused Gandhi of being a “political tourist” in Kerala after losing the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi.

“The real intentions and emotions of a person do not change merely by changing the state,” Nadda said.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Gandhi of submitting a “forged letter” to Twitter to get his account “unlocked”.

“When Twitter blocked his account for disclosing the identity of a rape victim’s family, Rahul Gandhi lied about consent given by the family. No responsible politician behaves in such a manner,” Patra said.

Patra claimed that the Congress had presented a “forged” letter to get Gandhi’s Twitter account unlocked.

“Does such an irresponsible person have the right to be on any public platform…. He has used the family of a rape victime to further his own political career,” Patra said.