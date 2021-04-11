Reconsider conducting CBSE exams, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes to Education minister

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' asking him to reconsider conducting the CBSE exams amid a resurgent wave of coronavirus.

"Given the nature and spread of the virus, it is not just the students who will be at risk but also their teachers, invigilators and family members who are in contact with this," she said.

देश भर में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों एवं भयावह होती स्थिति के बीच छात्रों व उनके अभिवावकों ने सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा 2021 को लेकर कुछ वाजिब चिंताएं जाहिर की हैं। My letter to minister of education Shri @DrRPNishank to reconsider conducting CBSE exams under prevailing Covid scenario. pic.twitter.com/5l60RN5wGS — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 11, 2021

"It is our responsibility as political leaders to protect and guide the young," her statement read.