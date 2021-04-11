Reconsider conducting CBSE exams, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes to Education minister

Reconsider conducting CBSE exams: Priyanka to Pokriyal

  • Apr 11 2021, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 14:10 ist
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' asking him to reconsider conducting the CBSE exams amid a resurgent wave of coronavirus.

"Given the nature and spread of the virus, it is not just the students who will be at risk but also their teachers, invigilators and family members who are in contact with this," she said.

 

"It is our responsibility as political leaders to protect and guide the young," her statement read.

