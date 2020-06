The Covid-19 cases zoomed northwards in Maharashtra with fresh 4,841 cases being reported on Thursday (June 25). This is the highest addition of cases in a day's time.

As of now the progressive total of the state stands at 1,47,741.

During the last 24 hours, 193 deaths being recorded taking the total to 6,931.

The total number of treated patients went up to 77,453 with 3,661 more being discharged.

So far, 8,48,026 samples have been tested of which 1,47,740 have been tested positive.