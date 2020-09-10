Record 95,735 new cases take India's Covid-19 tally past 44 lakh

The country saw a record single-day spike of 95,735 infections and 1,172 fatalities taking India's Covid-19 caseload past 44 lakh and death toll to 75,062, while recoveries surged to 34,71,783 on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The total cases mounted to 44,65,863, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.
The Covid-19 fatality rate has further dropped to 1.68 per cent while the recovery rate was recorded at 77.74 per cent.
There are 9,19,018 active cases in the country which comprise 20.58 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, it went past 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
According to ICMR, a total of 5,29,34,433 samples have been tested up to September 9 with 11,29,756 samples being tested on Wednesday.
