Record surge of 3,630 COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 56K; death toll 2,112

With the highest single-day spike of 3,630 COVID-19 cases, the total tally in Delhi rose to over 56,000 on Saturday, while the death toll mounted to 2,112, authorities said.

This is the second time in Delhi that over 3,000 cases have been reported in a day. The previous highest spike of 3,137 cases were recorded on June 19.

Seventy-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin.

It said the death toll due to the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,112, and the total number of cases now stood at 56,746.