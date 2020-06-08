Recovery rate holds promise even as cases spike

As India moves towards Unlock 1.0, the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 has shown a steady rise and now almost equals those under medical supervision.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of people cured of Covid-19 and discharged from hospitals on Sunday was 1,19,293 against the 1,20,406 receiving treatment at various hospitals or COVID facilities. On Sunday, India had a total 2,46,628 confirmed virus cases.

“The recovery rate is 48.37% among COVID-19 patients,” the ministry said.

However, there were worrying signs as Haryana, Telangana, Goa, Odisha and Jharkhand reported a fresh surge on Sunday, as India reported an increase of 9,971 new cases. The death toll also spiked by 287 in a single day to touch 6,929.

Maharashtra continued to account for the maximum increase in cases — 2,739 in a single day to touch 82,968 confirmed cases — followed by Tamil Nadu 1,458 (30,152), Delhi 1,320 (27,654), Gujarat 498 (19,592) and Rajasthan 247 (10,331).

However, the states of Haryana (355), Telangana (206), Goa (71), Odisha (173), Jharkhand (119) and Manipur (25) were reporting a fresh surge with their highest single-day hikes so far.

According to the John Hopkins University (JHU) data, India ranks fifth in the world in the list of nations with maximum number of COVID-19 cases.

World over, according to the JHU, COVID-19 cases are fast approaching the seven-million mark with US reporting the maximum cases (1,92,00,61) followed by Brazil (6,72,846), Russia (4,67,073), UK (2,86,295), India (2,48,228) and Spain (2,41,310).

According to a DH COVID-19 Tracker, India had 2,53,216 confirmed cases while the death toll had risen to 7,070 at 8 pm on Sunday.

On Saturday, India had tested 1,42,069 samples through its network of 531 government laboratories and 228 private testing facilities. The total number of samples tested thus far is 46,66,386, an official statement said.