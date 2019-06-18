Reddy moves SCS resolution, says no to special package

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy moved a resolution in favour of the special category status (SCS) for the state in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The resolution negates the special package that the Chandrababu Naidu government accepted and even thanked the then finance minister Arun Jaitley. However, after public uproar, the TDP took a U-turn and demanded SCS.

The Chief Minister read out the resolution which he presented at the Nitti Ayog meeting in New Delhi last week after the election of Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi. “The residual state was carved with 59% of the population and 47% of debts. But the money-making Hyderabad was left with Telangana,” he observed. He further said that the revenue deficit which was Rs 22113 cr as per the 14th Finance Commissions estimates now stood at Rs 66,362 Cr.

In the absence of industrial base and infrastructure, the state suffered a lot, he said. “For instance, out of the Rs 57,000 cr IT exports from combined AP during 2013-2014, Hyderabad contributed Rs 56,500 cr,” the CM said. Demanding the union government to grant special status to AP without further delay, he said that the debt of the state which was Rs 97,000 cr at the time of division in 2014, has now become Rs 2,58,928 cr.“With SCS and tax benefits industries will come forward to set up units in the state. We need industries, super-speciality hospitals, Hi-tech industries and IT companies,” he said.

Opposition TDP also supported the resolution amid heckles from the treasury benches. “The BJP government which has initially promised us the SCS in later years refused to say that the finance committee has refused to differentiate states. Then we have to accept the package they offered,” Nara Chandrababu Naidu tried to explain. Naidu said that he made 29 trips to New Delhi with the SCS demand, in vain. TDP Deputy floor leader K Achennaidu challenged the Jaganmohan Reddy government to go ahead and bring the SCS.