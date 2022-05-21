Reduction of excise duty on fuel not enough: Thackeray

Reduction of excise duty on petrol, diesel not enough, says Thackeray

In a statement, Thackeray criticised the Central government for minimal reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel

PTI
PTI,
  • May 21 2022, 22:05 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 22:05 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the Central government's reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel was not enough and demanded that it be brought down further to what it was six or seven years ago.

In a statement, Thackeray criticised the Central government for minimal reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Also read: Centre reduces excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, diesel by Rs 6

"Two months ago, the excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 18.42 per litre and today, it has been reduced by Rs 8, while the duty on diesel was increased by Rs 18.24 per litre and now it has been brought down by Rs 6. It is not good to make drastic hikes and then provide minimal reduction," the chief minister said.

A real relief would be to bring the excise duty down to what it was six or seven years ago, he added.

Earlier in the day, the Central government cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers battering under high fuel prices that has also pushed inflation to a multi-year high. The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 a litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.

