Registration for entry to Kerala to continue; 52 percent returnees lost job

Even as the centre decided to do away with the requirement of inter-state entry passes, Kerala government would continue to mandate on registration for those entering Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that registration for entering Kerala would continue to be mandatory in order to ensure proper screening and quarantining.

As many as 151 more fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, whereas 131 recovered from the infection. One person who ended life by suicide at Kozhikode a few days back was tested Covid-19 positive. Six more CISF personnel of Kannur got infected.

The Kerala government decided to launch a Dream Kerala scheme for rehabilitation of NRIs restrung owing to job loss. The Chief Minister said that of the 1.43 lakh NRIs who already returned to Kerala, 52 percent had lost the jobs. NRIs had considerably contributed to the state's economy with annual remittance of around Rs. one lakh crore.

As per the Dream Kerala scheme service of returnees with expertise in various fields would be utilsed for development projects of Kerala. A hackathon for pitching ideas would be conducted. A steering committee headed by the Chief Minister would be formed.