Regulators probing Adani group companies, MoS Finance tells Parliament

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and customs authorities are investigating some Adani Group companies for non-compliance of rules, Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary told parliament on Monday.

It was not immediately clear when Sebi, or the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) launched the investigation.

Chaudhary did not name which companies were involved.

Shares of Adani group companies, which operate airports and ports, power generation and transmission, coal and gas trading, closed between 1.1 per cent -4.8 per cent lower on Monday.

"Sebi is investigating some Adani Group companies with regard to compliance with SEBI Regulations. Further, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is investigating certain entities belonging to the Adani Group," Chaudhary said.

Stocks of companies controlled by Gautam Adani last month recorded their biggest-ever declines in the week ending June 18, after Economic Times reported the accounts of three Mauritius-based foreign investors in Adani companies had been frozen.

Shares in the six Adani companies have fallen between 12.9 per cent-44.9 per cent in the five weeks after the Economic Times report.

The stocks have cumulatively lost over $37.6 billion in just over a month after the report, even after Adani rejected the article as "blatantly erroneous".

A spokesman for the Adani group did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.