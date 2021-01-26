Relationship with India remains strong, says US in Republic Day greeting

Relationship with India strong: US in R-Day greeting

PTI, Washington,
  • Jan 26 2021, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 21:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

The US greeted India on the occasion of its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, saying bilateral ties remain strong through the democratic ideals the two countries share.

“Happy 72nd Republic Day, India!” the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department tweeted.

“The US joins India in honouring the day that marks the adoption of its Constitution, which was pivotal in transforming India into the world's largest democracy,” it said. The Indian Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

“The US-India relationship remains strong, through the democratic ideals we share,” the department added.

