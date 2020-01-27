Release all politicians under detention in Jammu and Kashmir: M K Stalin

DMK, one of the very few regional parties to vehemently oppose abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday demanded immediate release of all political leaders under detention in the state.

Tweeting the latest picture of former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in which he sports an overgrown beard, Stalin said he was “deeply troubled” at seeing the plight of the National Conference leader.

"Deeply troubled to see this picture of @OmarAbdullah. Equally concerned about Farooq Abdullah, @MehboobaMufti & other Kashmiri leaders who are incarcerated without trial or due process. Union Govt must immediately release all political prisoners and restore normalcy in Valley," Stalin said in a Twitter post on Monday.

DMK not just opposed abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir but voted against bills that paved the way for bifurcation of the state and designating them as Union Territories. The Tamil Nadu’s principal Opposition party also held a protest in New Delhi condemning the Centre’s action.

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Mufti are under detention since August 2019 when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and imposed the entire Valley under curfew.