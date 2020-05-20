Release J&K political prisoners ahead of Eid: CCG to Centre

A group of concerned citizens led by former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday urged the government to release all political leaders detained in Jammu and Kashmir as a goodwill gesture ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and open up political space, saying without which militancy cannot be controlled.

The Concerned Citizens Group (CCG) also demanded that 4G communication should be restored in Jammu and Kashmir to alleviate the problems of businessmen, traders, healthcare professionals and most importantly students so that they do not lose an academic year.

In a statement, the CCG said lockdown imposed by the Centre is now "doubly reinforced" by COVID-19 pandemic. Besides Sinha, the statement has been signed by Wajahat Habibullah, Kapil Kak, Bharat Bhushan and Sushobha Barve.

It also demanded that the Centre should extend the same bank loan deferment and facilities to businesses in Jammu and Kashmir as in the rest of the country, ensure unfettered market access and adequate distribution channels for horticultural produce and specific financial packages for the artisans.

"Jammu and Kashmir continue to be in a social, economic, political and communication lockdown since August 5, 2019...Within the country, there has never been greater need to be sensitive to disturbing developments in the Union Territory and the immediate needs of its residents," the statement said.

Many senior political leaders, including former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, continue to be in detention, in several cases under Public Safety Act. "Meanwhile, there are attempts to incubate artificial political processes – through the village and local body elections and facilitating the launch of a new political party. However, these processes have failed to fill the political vacuum," it said.

The Centre has also used the opportunity of the lockdown to implement domicile laws for Jammu and Kashmir, which should have been debated by the people’s representatives and by the affected citizens, it claimed.

"The communication lockdown – permitting only 2G internet, premised on the assumption that faster internet speeds help terrorists -- is causing havoc not only in banking, trade, business and healthcare but in the field of education as well. The 2G technology cannot sustain online learning, which is a ready option being used in the rest of the country," it said while demanding for restoration of 4G connectivity.

"The problem is particularly acute for students who have returned home because of the pandemic from universities and colleges in the rest of India. They cannot attend online classes and webinars or submit assignments. They may not be able to appear for online end-semester examinations which universities and colleges plan to hold soon," it said.