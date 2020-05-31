Reliance Entertainment CEO tests COVID-19 positive

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar tests positive for COVID-19

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 31 2020, 18:43 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 18:43 ist

Shibasish Sarkar, Group Chief Executive Officer- Content, Digital and Gaming at Reliance Entertainment, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently admitted to a hospital here.

According to a source close to Sarkar, the senior executive at the production house was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital on Saturday after he developed fever.

However, they didn't reveal when Sarkar got his test results.

"He tested positive for COVID-19. He is recovering and his fever has gone down," the insider told PTI.

Sarkar on Thursday participated in a webinar where he talked about Reliance Entertainment's two upcoming releases, "Sooryavanshi" and "83", which stand delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

US protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreak

US protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreak

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

 