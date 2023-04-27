Reliance Jio begins 5G services at Char Dham temples

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay inaugurated the service

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Apr 27 2023, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 17:21 ist
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated and thanked Jio on this occasion. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced the beginning of its True 5G services at the Char Dham temples in Uttarakhand as the doors of Badrinath were opened for devotees.

It will enable all Jio True 5G users from across the country visiting Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri dhams to latch on to Jio's True 5G network and experience its limitless possibilities, Reliance Jio press release said.

Also Read | Reliance Jio posts 13% rise in Q4 profit

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Ajendra Ajay inaugurated the service in Badrinath whose doors were opened for devotees on Thursday.

BKTC Vice Chairman Kishore Panwar, CEO Yogendra and Badrinath Chief Priest Eshwar Prasad Namboodiri were also present on the occasion.

In a message on the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "I congratulate and thank Jio for bringing in transformational changes in the digital landscape of the state and commencing 5G services right at the beginning of yatra. It will allow millions of pilgrims to take advantage of high-speed data network."

