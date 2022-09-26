Vadodara stampede: SC upholds quashing of case on SRK

Relief for SRK as SC upholds quashing of criminal case on Vadodara stampede

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar dismissed the appeal filed by the original complainant against the Gujarat High Court's April 2022 judgment

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 26 2022, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 21:41 ist
Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: PTI file photo

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Gujarat High Court's decision to quash a criminal case filed against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly causing a stampede in 2017 during the promotion of his film Raees at the Vadodara Railway Station.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar dismissed the appeal filed by the original complainant against the Gujarat High Court's April 2022 judgment.

Jitendra Madhubhai Solanki had filed a private complaint against Khan before a Vadodara court, alleging that his presence at the Railway station coupled with him throwing T-shirts and smiley balls at the crowd led to the alleged stampede. The court issued summons against Khan, who moved the high court, which had quashed the complaint.

Before the top court, the petitioner was represented by senior advocate Vijay Kumar. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appeared for Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan
Vadodara
Gujarat
India News
Supreme Court

