Relief for Tajinder Singh Pal Bagga as Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest till July 5

In a relief for BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted an interim relief of stay on arrest till July 5.

Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his Delhi home on Friday, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later. The Delhi Police had on Friday registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga's father Pritpal Singh Bagga that "some people" came over to his house at around 8 am and took away his son.

Friday's dramatic developments saw police forces of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi getting into a tussle over Bagga while triggering a political slugfest.

