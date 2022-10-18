Relief to Tejashwi Yadav as Delhi court refuses to cancel bail in IRCTC scam

IRCTC scam: Court denies cancelling Tejashwi's bail

The court asked Yadav to be responsible and to choose words appropriately while speaking in public

  • Oct 18 2022, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 12:22 ist
Tejashwi Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to cancel bail of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav the CBI's plea seeking cancellation of his bail in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam. 

The court asked Yadav to be responsible and to choose words appropriately while speaking in public. 

The court had asked Yadav to personally appear before it.

More to follow...

 

