Religare: Singh brothers sent to 4 days police custody

Religare former promoter-brothers Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh were on Friday sent to four days police custody for further questioning in a Rs 2,397 crore loan fraud case.

They were accused of "siphoning off" funds to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore from Religare Finvest Ltd, a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Ltd which they were in control.

Three other arrested persons former REL Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Ghodwani, as well as Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena, who occupied important managerial positions in REL and RFL, were also sent to four-day police custody.

The arrests on Thursday by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing came on an FIR filed on March 27 on a complaint filed by Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), a REL subsidiary. The Singh brothers were promoters of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), Ranbaxy and Fortis Hospital chain before they lost control of the Group.

The FIR said the Singh brothers, who had absolute control over REL, put its subsidiary RFL on “poor financial condition” by way of disbursing “high value purported loans to shell companies...controlled or associated” them.

"The quantum of these loans today stands at an astronomical amount of Rs 2,397 crore as principal amount and Rs 415 crore as the interest amount. It is evident from the conduct of these companies that they never intended to repay these loans,” the RFL complaint, which is part of the FIR, filed on 18 December 2018, said.

When the promoters “realised” that they are losing control of REL, it is alleged, they started making RFL to extend loans but then “wilfully defaulted”. At least 19 entities linked to the Singhs and N K Ghosal, their long-time associate, have defaulted on repayment.