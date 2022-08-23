Remission granted in Bilkis Bano case challenged in SC

The remission order of releasing convicts by the Gujarat government in Bilkis Bano case has been challenged before the Supreme Court.
Advocate Aparna Bhat mentioned the matter before the Chief Justice of India on Tuesday morning seeking an urgent listing on Wednesday. CJI N V Ramana agreed to hear the matter, according to a LiveLaw report.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube