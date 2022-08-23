Remission granted in Bilkis Bano case challenged in SC

Remission granted in Bilkis Bano case challenged in SC

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 23 2022, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 11:47 ist
An activist holds a placard during a protest against the release, following a recommendation by a Gujarat's state government panel, of men convicted of gang-raping Bilkis Bano during the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat, in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

The remission order of releasing convicts by the Gujarat government in Bilkis Bano case has been challenged before the Supreme Court.

Advocate Aparna Bhat mentioned the matter before the Chief Justice of India on Tuesday morning seeking an urgent listing on Wednesday. CJI N V Ramana agreed to hear the matter, according to a LiveLaw report.

More to follow...

India News
Bilkis Bano
Supreme Court

