Remove content glorifying weapons within 72 hours: Punjab Police

Appeal to everyone to voluntarily remove any objectionable content from their social media handles in the next 72 hours, DGP said

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Nov 26 2022, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 17:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The Punjab Police gave three days to people on Saturday to remove objectionable content that promotes gun culture from their social media handles, adding that no case would be registered till then.

Police have been registering FIRs against people for violating orders after the state government had banned on November 13 public display of firearms, and songs promoting gun culture and violence.

"Appeal to everyone to voluntarily remove any objectionable content from their social media handles in the next 72 hours," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav tweeted.

"CM Punjab has directed that no FIRs for glorifying weapons will be registered for the next 3 days in Punjab to allow people to remove content on their own," Yadav added.

On Friday, the Amritsar police had registered a case against four people, includes a man and his minor son, after they were seen holding firearms in a picture that was posted on social media in 2015.

