Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passes away

Popular astrologer Bejan Daruwalla died of lung infection on Friday at a private hospital in Ahmedabad. The 89-year-old astrologer had been admitted to the hospital last week and was on ventilator. The family friends said that the last rites will be performed at a crematorium.

Daruwalla is survived by his two sons, Nastur and Fardun, and a daughter Nazeen.

The hospital authority and his family members denied reports that he died of coronavirus. When contacted Apollo hospital's spokesperson said that “We can’t disclose any other information due to privacy the family members have requested.” He said that Daruwalla had been admitted to the hospital last week and died on Friday evening.

Businessman Behram Mehta, a family friend of Daruwalla, also denied reports that he was infected with COVID-19. and said that “Just because of current situation to cremate is a safer option. His Parsi prayers have already started at the Parsi agiary (fire temple) khamasa gate." He added that "Bejan wanted a glorious funeral but due to lockdown he will not have that."

Meanwhile, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti..."

Known as a devotee of Lord Ganesha, his website, Ganeshaspeaks, was one of the most-accessed sites by people who believe in astrology. He is known to have predicted victory of Narendra Modi as a Prime Minister in 2012.