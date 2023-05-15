Renowned Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri recovering after health setback

Renowned Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri who was admitted to a hospital in the UK in March this year, is recovering well, her family said on Monday.

Jayashri fell ill on March 25 and was admitted to a specialist hospital in the UK, for treatment of an aneurysm.

The Music Academy said in a statement that she received prompt medical attention from experts and has been under the care of an able team of doctors, which has resulted in her recovery. The artist was touring the UK for a series of concerts.

“My mother has received excellent care in the UK, and I am happy to report that she is recovering well in our relative's home in the UK. She has expressed her deep gratitude for all the prayers and good wishes that she has received in abundance, from across the globe,” the statement quoted her son Amrit Ramnath as saying.

He also said the family is extremely grateful for the world-class medical attention she has received as well as the robust support system and help from people in the UK, that has helped them get through the turbulent period.

Bombay Jayashri is Sangita Kalanidhi's designate for the 2023 Annual Conference of the Madras Music Academy. She will be given the award in January next year.